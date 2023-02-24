'He looks primed to run a massive race' - our experts with their verdicts on the weekend action

It's Coral Trophy day at Kempton. Who wins the big one?

George Baker, trainer Saint Calvados looks primed to run a massive race now reunited with Harry Cobden. With things not going his way in recent runs, he has slid down to a very attractive mark – his lowest since he won the Kingmaker Novices' Chase in 2018.

Owen Goulding, tipster All eyes will be on Cap Du Nord as he bids for a quickfire double and he has placed off higher marks in the past, but I would give a chance to Bobhopeornohope. He was back to winning ways at Ludlow last time and Kempton will suit him well. He can get them on the stretch early and never see another rival.

James McBride, William Hill I like the chances of Our Power. He was a little unlucky in the race last year when finishing third and the race should be run to suit with plenty of early pace provided by the likes of Frodon, Annsam and Bobhopeornohope.