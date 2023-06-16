Racing Post logo
OpinionThe Saturday Jury
'He has a super draw and the track should play to his strengths' - who do the experts fancy?

Who wins York’s feature sprint handicap (3.40)?

Andrew Cooper, tipster Pure Angel could give James Horton a welcome Saturday winner. She was highly progressive at two, culminating in an easy win at Wolverhampton, and recorded another personal best at Goodwood three weeks ago, finishing second to one who had an uninterrupted passage on the far side. A strongly run 6f could be right up her street.

Ted Durcan, bloodstock agent Quinault is very much on the upgrade, and with Connor Planas claiming a valuable 5lb he seems a worthy favourite. A draw in stall 20 on the stands' side should not be a hindrance as last year's winner Harry Three was drawn 19 of 19.

Jamie McBride, William Hill Rabaah is just about top of my long shortlist in what looks a good running. I thought he went with promise in a higher grade last time and this quick 6f will suit. Washington Heights and Chasseral are others I was keen on.

Published on 16 June 2023Last updated 18:17, 16 June 2023
