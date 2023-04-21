Find out which horse has been tipped by three of our panelists for the Scottish Champion Hurdle

Who do you fancy for the feature Scottish Grand National?

James Burn, Lambourn correspondent It's nice to see Richie McLernon, who has been off since January, return from injury and I know one of the horses he is most looking forward to riding again is . He remains nicely treated, has gone well at this meeting before and could shine at tasty odds if the ground isn't too soft.

Nick Luck, broadcaster I like a lightly weighted improver in this race and fits the bill on his second start for Alastair Ralph. We know he gets the trip and handles better ground and he is firmly on the upgrade as a lightly raced nine-year-old. His jockey Alex Edwards rode a winner this week and will be filled with confidence.

Jamie McBride, William Hill It looks typically wide open and cases can be made for plenty. The form of win last time on debut for the yard has been well advertised and he looks to have solid claims