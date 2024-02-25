Bobbyjo winner I Am Maximus top of list for Grand National but there's room for jumping improvement

The Cheltenham Festival is just over two weeks away and many of the notable horses we saw over the weekend will bypass it, Aintree being a more likely destination.

That was especially the case with the Grade 3 Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday, in which all four runners held the Randox Grand National entry.

In recent years this race has proved a good trial for the National, with last year’s second Vanillier going on to finish runner-up and Any Second Now, the Fairyhouse winner in 2022, also finishing second.