Bobbyjo winner I Am Maximus top of list for Grand National but there's room for jumping improvement
The Cheltenham Festival is just over two weeks away and many of the notable horses we saw over the weekend will bypass it, Aintree being a more likely destination.
That was especially the case with the Grade 3 Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday, in which all four runners held the Randox Grand National entry.
In recent years this race has proved a good trial for the National, with last year’s second Vanillier going on to finish runner-up and Any Second Now, the Fairyhouse winner in 2022, also finishing second.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 25 February 2024inThe Last Word
Last updated 18:14, 25 February 2024
- Two-mile chase division receives welcome shot of interest after Ferny Hollow return - three things we learned this week
- A great weekend for Grand National clues - if you include horses going for the Irish version
- L'Homme Presse may have lost Ascot battle but that doesn't make him a forlorn hope for Gold Cup glory
- Tullyhill will give Paul Townend plenty to think about for the Supreme - three things we learned this week
- Shishkin has quality and character - but the doubters will get their voices back in time for Cheltenham
- Two-mile chase division receives welcome shot of interest after Ferny Hollow return - three things we learned this week
- A great weekend for Grand National clues - if you include horses going for the Irish version
- L'Homme Presse may have lost Ascot battle but that doesn't make him a forlorn hope for Gold Cup glory
- Tullyhill will give Paul Townend plenty to think about for the Supreme - three things we learned this week
- Shishkin has quality and character - but the doubters will get their voices back in time for Cheltenham