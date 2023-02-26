Ratings review: Ireland holds all the aces now after Scriptwriter fluffs his lines

Going into the weekend, Scriptwriter was the leading juvenile hurdler in Britain with a Racing Post Rating of 130. The Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton on Saturday looked an ideal chance to cement his place as the best of those trained in Britain, with the Joseph O'Brien-trained Nusret looking the main danger.

In the end Scriptwriter could only finish sixth, underperforming significantly in running to an RPR of 104. Nusret (125), the only Irish-trained horse in the field, was a good winner, matching his previous best figure in the process.

Perseus Way (130) was an unlucky second, and had he jumped with more fluency later in the race, he would have gone very close to winning. An RPR of 130 puts him up with the best of the British-trained four-year-olds, while Rare Middleton (115) showed improved form to finish third in what was a messy race, with the majority of the field hampered by a faller down the back straight. However, that didn't have a bearing on the result.