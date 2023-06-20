Racing Post logo
Racing Post Ratings: Paddington has improved chunks and is best St James's Palace winner since Kingman

Paddington (Ryan Moore) wins the St James's Palace Stakes
Paddington (Ryan Moore) wins the St James's Palace StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker

The clash of the Guineas winners certainly didn't disappoint with Paddington looking a potential star miler by overcoming a wide trip to record a decisive verdict over Chaldean, the rapid improver finding further progress from his Irish Guineas success to move up to a Racing Post Rating of 126+.

Winner of a Naas handicap off a mark of 97 on his reappearance, Paddington has improved chunks from run to run so far and it's not hard to imagine him rating higher still. His new RPR rates him among the best winners of the St James's Palace Stakes in RPR history, and the best since Kingman (128) in 2014.

It also moves him to the top of the three-year-old leader board, ahead of Ace Impact (125) and Derby-winning stablemate Auguste Rodin (124), and he'll be the one to beat wherever he goes next, particularly with the older milers looking an unexceptional group.

Paul CurtisSenior handicapper
Published on 20 June 2023Last updated 17:36, 20 June 2023
