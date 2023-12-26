Racing Post Ratings: Hewick wins marginally below-par King George VI Chase on a card when Il Est Francais proves the star
With three horses boasting Racing Post Ratings of 177 or above, it was potentially a strong running of the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase. However, Allaho, Shishkin and Bravemansgame had questions to answer and, while all three performed with credit, none ran up to their best, paving the way for dour stayer Hewick to land a first Grade 1 over fences.
His RPR of 173 falls just a pound shy of the ten-year-average winning mark for the race and, if he gets his ground again in March, a bold showing in the Cheltenham Gold Cup would not be a surprise.
Shishkin (172) was at the head of affairs when stumbling after the second last. He was in the process of running an excellent race, while the arguably unlucky Bravemansgame (172) ran his best race of the season.
Published on 26 December 2023inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated 17:59, 26 December 2023
Racing Post Ratings verdict: Ace Impact's performance the best since Enable
Solario more about potential than form - but don't discount the winner from hitting new heights
Racing Post Ratings: Mostahdaf backs up improved Royal Ascot showing to dismiss Paddington in up-to-standard Juddmonte International
Auguste Rodin ranks as third-best European three-year-old colt after drop in performance at the Curragh
Mostahdaf runs to eyecatching figure in Prince of Wales's while several three-year-olds thrive on the big stage
