Racing Post Ratings: courage best under Dettori and there is every chance he will improve on this showing

With last season’s Gold Cup winner Kyprios out injured the door was open for another stayer to emerge from the shadows, and Courage Mon Ami strode majestically into the limelight under man-of-the-moment Frankie Dettori.

Navigating a path from the rear of the field on the four-year-old, Dettori got past Coltrane a furlong out to win going away on Courage Mon Ami, who achieved a career-high Racing Post Racing of 121 on just his fourth start.

In doing so, the John and Thady Gosden-trained gelding took his unbeaten record to four, and there is every chance he will improve on this showing.