Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureRacing Post Ratings
premium

Racing Post Ratings: courage best under Dettori and there is every chance he will improve on this showing

author image
Jonny PearsonHandicapper
Courage Mon Ami and Frankie Dettori (right) beat Coltrane to win the Ascot Gold Cup
Courage Mon Ami and Frankie Dettori (right) beat Coltrane to win the Ascot Gold CupCredit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

With last season’s Gold Cup winner Kyprios out injured the door was open for another stayer to emerge from the shadows, and Courage Mon Ami strode majestically into the limelight under man-of-the-moment Frankie Dettori. 

Navigating a path from the rear of the field on the four-year-old, Dettori got past Coltrane a furlong out to win going away on Courage Mon Ami, who achieved a career-high Racing Post Racing of 121 on just his fourth start.

In doing so, the John and Thady Gosden-trained gelding took his unbeaten record to four, and there is every chance he will improve on this showing. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 22 June 2023Last updated 19:41, 22 June 2023
icon
more inRacing Post Ratings
more inRacing Post Ratings