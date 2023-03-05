Indiana Jones can raid top-level race 'somewhere this season' - but not at Cheltenham

With the Cheltenham Festival just over a week away, there are opportunities for those not heading there to win in lesser quality fields. That was true at Navan on Saturday in the Flyingbolt Novice Chase.

The race went the way of the progressive , who achieved a career-high Racing Post Rating of 148, finishing two lengths ahead of (144).

Since dropping back to two miles, Indiana Jones has progressed with each run, and more improvement is likely, given that his best days are almost certainly still to come.