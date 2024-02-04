Racing Post logo
Il Etait Temps a live Arkle contender - but don't rule out British challenger in wide-open division

Going into the weekend many assumed the Arkle division to be cut and dried, with Marine Nationale mighty hard to oppose. By 2.30pm on Saturday that view had been turned on its head, with the Irish Arkle at Leopardstown being won by Il Etait Temps and the Cheltenham Festival ante-post favourite trailing in fifth of the six runners, beaten ten and a half lengths. 

This was a career-best chase performance by Il Etait Temps, worthy of a Racing Post Rating of 155+. The winner landed the 2m Grade 1 novice hurdle on the same card 12 months previously, so this is clearly a meeting he goes well at. 

Second home, by a neck, was Found A Fifty (154), who had the run of the race from the front before losing out for speed in what ended up being a sprint for the line as a result of a steadily run race. 

Jonny PearsonHandicapper

Published on 4 February 2024inRacing Post Ratings

Last updated 18:00, 4 February 2024

