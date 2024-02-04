Il Etait Temps a live Arkle contender - but don't rule out British challenger in wide-open division
Going into the weekend many assumed the Arkle division to be cut and dried, with Marine Nationale mighty hard to oppose. By 2.30pm on Saturday that view had been turned on its head, with the Irish Arkle at Leopardstown being won by Il Etait Temps and the Cheltenham Festival ante-post favourite trailing in fifth of the six runners, beaten ten and a half lengths.
This was a career-best chase performance by Il Etait Temps, worthy of a Racing Post Rating of 155+. The winner landed the 2m Grade 1 novice hurdle on the same card 12 months previously, so this is clearly a meeting he goes well at.
Second home, by a neck, was Found A Fifty (154), who had the run of the race from the front before losing out for speed in what ended up being a sprint for the line as a result of a steadily run race.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 4 February 2024inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated 18:00, 4 February 2024
- It's difficult to see anyone taking his crown - Galopin Des Champs back to his best and rightly favourite for the Gold Cup
- Racing Post Ratings: Hewick wins marginally below-par King George VI Chase on a card when Il Est Francais proves the star
- Racing Post Ratings verdict: Ace Impact's performance the best since Enable
- Solario more about potential than form - but don't discount the winner from hitting new heights
- Racing Post Ratings: Mostahdaf backs up improved Royal Ascot showing to dismiss Paddington in up-to-standard Juddmonte International
- It's difficult to see anyone taking his crown - Galopin Des Champs back to his best and rightly favourite for the Gold Cup
- Racing Post Ratings: Hewick wins marginally below-par King George VI Chase on a card when Il Est Francais proves the star
- Racing Post Ratings verdict: Ace Impact's performance the best since Enable
- Solario more about potential than form - but don't discount the winner from hitting new heights
- Racing Post Ratings: Mostahdaf backs up improved Royal Ascot showing to dismiss Paddington in up-to-standard Juddmonte International