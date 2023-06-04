Auguste Rodin an above average Derby winner who can rate higher again

With a Racing Post Rating of 124+ Auguste Rodin rates a shade above standard as a Derby winner, a statement that also holds true of his position among his trainer Aidan O'Brien's previous eight Derby winners.

In terms of Derby-winning performances, the pick of them was 2002 winner High Chaparral (130), who beat future champion miler Hawk Wing by two lengths, with the pair an impressive 12 lengths clear of their rivals.

O'Brien's best winner judged on overall form was undoubtedly his first, though, with Galileo improving his Derby-winning figure (127) in both the Irish Derby and King George to a peak RPR of 132.