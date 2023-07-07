Coral-Eclipse views: 'I'm shocked she's not favourite' - our experts assess the Emily Upjohn v Paddington clash

The Coral-Eclipse (3.40 Sandown ) has attracted just four runners on Saturday and the betting suggests it is likely to be a match between Coronation Cup winner Emily Upjohn and St James's Palace scorer Paddington. Here, five of our experts give their view on who will prevail . . .

'She has a high-class change of pace'

By Ron Wood, raceday editor

I'd favour Emily Upjohn . She comes into the race fresher than Paddington, is already a course-and-distance winner and she has a high-class change of pace. Paddington won a strongly run race at Ascot, grinding it out, and the Eclipse comes only 18 days on. However, at the prices, Dubai Honour is tempting to upset both of them. He improved to a high-class level in Australia.

'Paddington was so impressive at Ascot'

By Liam Headd, reporter

I'm siding with Paddington. He'll benefit from the weight-for-age allowance and he has shown significant improvement on each of his six starts. Although Emily Upjohn was impressive in her Coronation Cup win, Paddington had more work to do during his race at Royal Ascot given how bunched his rivals were against the rail, and the way he quickened up to beat Chaldean was emphatic.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt has proved himself a top-class miler, but his pedigree suggests he'll see out 1m2f and I think he'll come out on top.

'She's a proven top-level middle-distance performer'

By Matt Rennie, reporter

It has to be Emily Upjohn for me, and I'm shocked she's not the favourite given how formidable her form looks.

She does have to give weight to Paddington, but bar one blowout in last year's King George she's a proven top-level middle-distance performer, comes into this fresher than her main rival and was mightily impressive over course and distance last season. The Gosdens have won this before with a star filly in Enable and can do so again.

'I don't think you can quibble with the Coronation Cup form'

By James Hill, tipster

It's pretty rare for a St James's Palace winner to take on his elders over a stiff 1m2f at Sandown, and Ballydoyle clearly think an awful lot of Paddington, who found another level at Royal Ascot.

How good is that form? It's still early days, but there wasn't much over four lengths between the second and seventh, whereas I don't think you can quibble with the Coronation Cup won by Emily Upjohn. The speed she showed at Epsom suggests this drop back in trip won't hinder her.

Coral-Eclipse (3.40 Sandown, Saturday)

Coral: 11-10 Paddington, 5-4 Emily Upjohn, 9 Dubai Honour, 20 West Wind Blows

