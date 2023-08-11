Racing Post logo
The Saturday Jury
'He's a big player' - Royal Ascot-winning jockey Jack Mitchell joins the Saturday Jury

The Group 1 Phoenix Stakes is Saturday’s standout prize. Who wins it? 

Chris Dixon, Racing TV pundit Bucanero Fuerte and Unquestionable are tightly matched on their Railway Stakes form and I liked how they pulled clear, but I prefer the latter. He was sent off favourite that day, but I liked his form going into it and suspect there’s a little bit more to come. Givemethebeatboys and Porta Fortuna have chances, but Unquestionable might find the most improvement. 

James Knight, Coral I think Unquestionable can reverse form with Bucanero Fuerte, but I'm part of the syndicate that runs Gaenari. She's in a bit deep, but she's a quirky filly who loses interest if she isn't in amongst horses, so it'll be interesting to see what she does here if we drop her out and let her run at them. 

Jack Mitchell, jockey I’d love Bucanero Fuerte to win it purely because it would give Kevin Stott a breakthrough Group 1 win for Amo Racing. He ran well when third in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot before winning the Railway Stakes last time. He's a big player.

