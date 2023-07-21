'She is the one to beat' - David Probert joins the jury for a top-class Saturday of action

Savethelastdance heads the Irish Oaks market. Are you with or against her?

Phill Anderson, tipster With plenty of rain in the forecast on Saturday morning, I think she will be very hard to beat. It was a creditable effort when runner-up at Epsom on ground that was probably too lively for her and that piece of form is a fair bit stronger than the Ribblesdale form represented by her stablemate, Warm Heart.

Alex Fussey, commentator Savethelastdance produced a striking display when landing the Cheshire Oaks in testing conditions back in May, before encountering a much quicker surface when running with great credit behind Soul Sister in the Oaks. With conditions expected to be on the slower side at the Curragh and the pick of Ryan Moore, I expect her to get back to winning ways.

Joe Logue, Betfair I would be with her marginally. The Oaks form has taken a few knocks with no runner winning next time out, but I don’t think there is a whole lot against her and connections would be very disappointed if she could not win this. The obvious danger comes from her stablemate Warm Heart, who was impressive in the Ribblesdale and can give her something to think about.