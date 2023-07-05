2023 Coral-Eclipse: assessing the top contenders for the big Group 1 at Sandown on Saturday

The Coral-Eclipse at Sandown (3.40) has a rich history and Saturday's running is set to see top three-year-old Paddington take on his elders for the first time. Here we assess the main contenders for the £750,000 race . . .

Strengths: Top-rated European three-year-old colt on Racing Post Ratings on the back of Group 1 wins in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and the St James's Palace. Recorded highest RPR in the Ascot Group 1 since 2014 winner Kingman. Won on ground ranging from good to heavy. Benefits from 10lb weight-for-age allowance.

Weaknesses: It is hard to weigh up the Irish 2,000 Guineas form with the second and third yet to run since. Paddington, as expected, confirmed his superiority over fourth Charyn at Ascot, while the last two home – Age Of Kings and Bold Discovery – have won since but were dropped notably in grade. Paddington has to prove he stays 1m2f but there are encouraging signs on the dam’s side of the pedigree.

Odds: 11-8f

Strengths: Last season's Oaks second has won in Group 1 company the last twice, most recently landing the Coronation Cup at Epsom on her return. Has more top-level experience than main rivals Paddington and Anmaat. Potential to rate higher after just five runs outside of novice company.

Weaknesses: Has to prove her capabilities at the top level over 1m2f, having raced solely over 1m4f in Group 1s. A career-best will likely be required to beat Paddington, who is officially rated 3lb higher and in receipt of 7lb. Only one mare – Enable – has been successful in the Eclipse since 2000.

Odds: 13-8

Strengths: Improving five-year-old who was successful on his first attempt in Group 1 company in the Prix d'Ispahan at Longchamp in May, with the runner-up Light Infantry backing up the form when third in the Queen Anne. Appears to be a late developer.

Weaknesses: Another step up is required to win this deeper top-level event. Has won on ground varying from good to firm to very soft but has shown a preference for easier ground, so a dry forecast for Wednesday onwards could be a concern.

Odds: 6-1

Strengths: Two-time top-level winner in Australia and finished second in the Champion Stakes in 2021. Has gone well fresh previously and races regularly at this trip.

Weaknesses: Beaten on all three starts in British Group 1s. Seen to best effect on easier ground. A career-best performance will be required to trouble the leading fancies.

Odds: 14-1

The remaining contenders

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained West Wind Blows is the 33-1 outsider in the ante-post market but could run better than those odds suggest. He was beaten a length and a quarter when second to Pyledriver in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot last month, equalling his best RPR of 116. He has four and a quarter lengths to find with Anmaat on last year's Prix Dollar form but appears to still be improving and cannot be totally discounted. Paddington's stablemate Luxembourg is the other entry but is an unlikely runner according to Aidan O'Brien.

Verdict

By Harry Wilson

1 Emily Upjohn

2 Paddington

3 Anmaat

Emily Upjohn announced herself as a high-class filly with a nine-and-a-half length victory over this course and distance last year and, other than an uncharacteristic flop in last season's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, has done nothing but improve since.

An unlucky runner-up to Tuesday in the Oaks at Epsom in 2022, she scored at the top level for the first time when a comfortable winner of the Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot and reappeared with a decisive success in the Coronation Cup at Epsom last month.

The drop in trip shouldn't be an issue, given the stiff nature of the track and the way she can quicken during her races, and she is still open to plenty of improvement after just five starts outside of novice company.

Paddington receives 10lb in for weight-for-age allowances (7lb from Emily Upjohn) and will be a big player if he stays, which his pedigree suggests he might.

