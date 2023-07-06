Who will win the 2023 Coral-Eclipse at Sandown based on previous trends?

The Coral-Eclipse (3.40 ) takes centre stage at Sandown on a busy afternoon of action on Saturday. We've taken a look at previous trends to pick out the winner of this year's contest.

Rating

Seven of the last ten Eclipse winners achieved a Racing Post Rating of 124 or higher, with Golden Horn registering the highest of 132 when victorious in 2015.

The lowest in that time was 2014 hero Mukhadram (120) and the average RPR needed to win the race in that period was 125.

Only one of the six in contention, Paddington , has bettered that average already in their career having registered a figure of 126 when an impressive winner of the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.

Dubai Honour and Luxembourg have had career-best RPRs of 124, while Emily Upjohn and Anmaat have reached 123 previously.

Form

Only three winners in the last decade had not been victorious on their previous start, which were Mukhadram (2014), Ulysses (2017) and Roaring Lion (2018).

That works against Luxembourg, Dubai Honour and West Wind Blows as while they were not disgraced on their latest starts, all suffered defeats.

Of the seven winners who had been successful on their previous start, six of those had come in Group 1 company. Paddington, Emily Upjohn and Anmaat all struck at the top-level on their latest starts.

Anmaat: winner of the Group 1 Prix d'Ispahan last time out Credit: Â© APRH / CLEMENTINE VERET

Distance

Getting the trip in the Eclipse is crucial, as all ten previous winners in the last decade have won over 1m2f or further previously in their career. Half of them had also been successful over 1m4f.

Five of the six that remain in contention have won over the Eclipse's distance, with Emily Upjohn also winning two Group 1s over 1m4f, but it works negatively against Paddington.

This will be the three-year-old's first try at the trip in his career, having only raced as far as a mile when landing both the Irish 2,000 Guineas and the St James's Palace Stakes.

Paddington (left): yet to be tried over further than a mile Credit: Mark Cranham

Price

The Eclipse has been a race where leading candidates have a strong record in the last decade, with nine of the winners in that time returning at single-figure prices. Mukhadram was the biggest-priced winner at 14-1 in 2014.

Five favourites have obliged in that period, the most recent being even-money market leader St Mark's Basilica two years ago, while last year's winner Vadeni returned as the 11-4 second-favourite.

Verdict

The horse who ticks most of the boxes is the John and Thady Gosden-trained star Emily Upjohn , who has plenty going for her on trends.

Already proven at this distance and beyond and in this class, she comes into Saturday's race off the back of her second top-level win in the Coronation Cup at Epsom and could still have more progression on ratings to come.

Paddington's key test is whether he stays the trip or not, while Anmaat and Dubai Honour also hold solid claims.

Emily Upjohn 15:40 Sandown View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Coral-Eclipse (3.40 Sandown, Saturday)

Coral: 11-8 Paddington, 13-8 Emily Upjohn, 11-2 Anmaat, 12 Luxembourg, Dubai Honour, 25 West Wind Blows

Coral-Eclipse betting offers

bet365 have a new customer offer available if you sign up for an account here

Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up here

Sky Bet are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places, here

Betfair have lots of offers, extra places and money-back specials. Sign up for a new account here

New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from money-back offers here

To get a free bet from Ladbrokes , simply sign up to a new account here

Sign up for a new Coral account. They have an offer for new customers here

If you're a new customer, Tote will give you a free bet. Sign up here to claim

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Read these next:

Yarmouth deluge results in extraordinary 66mm of rain in less than 12 hours - but track fit to race

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.