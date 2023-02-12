Magic Daze enters Mares’ Chase picture - but was our handicapper impressed?

The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase at Cheltenham has another credible contender following the Listed Opera Hat Mares Chase at Naas on Saturday, where Magic Daze ran out an impressive winner, achieving a career-best Racing Post Rating of 151 in doing so.

Dinoblue (141), in second again, ran well in defeat, although not quite up to her best RPR of 145 when runner-up to Impervious (154) the time before. There was also a small personal best for third-placed Minx Tiara (140).

Running over two miles on Saturday and finishing the race really strongly following an impressive round of jumping, a step up in trip at Cheltenham should be well within Magic Daze’s grasp and further improvement on this run from a lightly raced mare is probable.