My 25-1 and 12-1 Epsom hopes beginning to look stronger after intriguing week of Classic clues
Danielle looked the most likely source of a major change in the Epsom markets heading into Lingfield’s big trials on Saturday. Instead she ended up taking a walk in the opposite direction.
John and Thady Gosden’s impressive Wetherby winner had been well backed for the Oaks, but could manage only third behind You Got To Me and Rubies Are Red, and she might now wait for Royal Ascot rather than try her luck at Epsom.
Rubies Are Red was the eyecatcher. She came with a tremendous late rattle to almost snatch an unlikely victory having not appeared to handle the track particularly well. She is now second favourite for the Oaks and is a top price of 10-1 with Coral and Ladbrokes.
Published on 12 May 2024inAnte-Post Angles
Last updated 18:30, 12 May 2024
