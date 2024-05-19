London Gold Cup winner could be very good - but there was a beaten runner who looks primed to win a big race soon

The big race on Saturday, the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes, was a funny race, won by a horse in Audience who was supposed to make Inspiral's life easier but ended up being left alone on the front end and took full advantage.

The extent to which the race baffled layers can be seen from the current Queen Anne market. Inspiral, fourth in the Lockinge, is 11-2 favourite with bet365 for Royal Ascot success, while the winner is as short as 6-1 and as big as 12-1 for the same race.

Charyn probably ran the best race of the beaten horses, and he is turning into a really likeable type. He is 8-1 with Hills for the Queen Anne and, if pushed, he would be my fancy at this stage, particularly if there is any cut in the ground.