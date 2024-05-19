Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 NewmarketHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 NewmarketHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ante-Post Angles
premium

London Gold Cup winner could be very good - but there was a beaten runner who looks primed to win a big race soon

The big race on Saturday, the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes, was a funny race, won by a horse in Audience who was supposed to make Inspiral's life easier but ended up being left alone on the front end and took full advantage.

The extent to which the race baffled layers can be seen from the current Queen Anne market. Inspiral, fourth in the Lockinge, is 11-2 favourite with bet365 for Royal Ascot success, while the winner is as short as 6-1 and as big as 12-1 for the same race.

Charyn probably ran the best race of the beaten horses, and he is turning into a really likeable type. He is 8-1 with Hills for the Queen Anne and, if pushed, he would be my fancy at this stage, particularly if there is any cut in the ground. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Nick WattsWeeklies editor

inAnte-Post Angles

iconCopy
more inAnte-Post Angles
more inAnte-Post Angles