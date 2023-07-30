Hukum being underestimated again at a standout 8-1 for the Arc

While Hukum and Westover served up a terrific battle in the King George, the race left us with a few more questions than answers after several big contenders fluffed their lines.

One thing for sure is that Hukum is exceptional – he could very well have been the best middle-distance horse in Europe for a couple of years now. His Coronation Cup win last year was electric, as was his defeat of Desert Crown early this season, and yet he was allowed to go off 13-2 for Saturday's blockbuster.

Of course it's easy to say that in hindsight, but Hukum has been overlooked a number of times during his career, often being deemed a slogger simply because he showed stamina over longer trips in his younger days.