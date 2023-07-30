Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnte-Post Angles
premium

Hukum being underestimated again at a standout 8-1 for the Arc

Tom ParkWeekender editor

While Hukum and Westover served up a terrific battle in the King George, the race left us with a few more questions than answers after several big contenders fluffed their lines.

One thing for sure is that Hukum is exceptional – he could very well have been the best middle-distance horse in Europe for a couple of years now. His Coronation Cup win last year was electric, as was his defeat of Desert Crown early this season, and yet he was allowed to go off 13-2 for Saturday's blockbuster.

Of course it's easy to say that in hindsight, but Hukum has been overlooked a number of times during his career, often being deemed a slogger simply because he showed stamina over longer trips in his younger days.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 30 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 30 July 2023
icon
more inThe Last Word
more inThe Last Word