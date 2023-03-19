Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Last Word
premium

Glory for Galopin was months in the planning - and Townend executed the final part brilliantly

I was at Thurles on Saturday and saw Paul Townend, who along with Rachael Blackmore, looked exhausted.

I'm not sure everyone appreciates how intense a week the Cheltenham Festival is for riders with all the ups and downs, and there was pressure on with the new whip rules, but I was delighted to see things go so smoothly. That applies to everyone: the jockeys, officials and the media.

Talking of pressure, there was some on Paul's shoulders riding Galopin Des Champs, who was 7-5 favourite in the Gold Cup, but you might not have noticed.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

icon
Leighton Aspell
Published on 19 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 19 March 2023
icon
more inThe Last Word
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inThe Last Word