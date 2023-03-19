Glory for Galopin was months in the planning - and Townend executed the final part brilliantly
I was at Thurles on Saturday and saw Paul Townend, who along with Rachael Blackmore, looked exhausted.
I'm not sure everyone appreciates how intense a week the Cheltenham Festival is for riders with all the ups and downs, and there was pressure on with the new whip rules, but I was delighted to see things go so smoothly. That applies to everyone: the jockeys, officials and the media.
Talking of pressure, there was some on Paul's shoulders riding Galopin Des Champs, who was 7-5 favourite in the Gold Cup, but you might not have noticed.
Leighton Aspell
Published on 19 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 19 March 2023
