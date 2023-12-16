'You need a bit of luck in this game sometimes' - fortune turns for Sa Fureur as Elliott and Kennedy continue to fire

Having fell three out at Navan last month, fortune turned full circle for the Gordon Elliott-trained Sa Fureur in the opening 2m½f beginners' chase.

This time, he looked well held by Hunters Yarn coming to the final fence, but a novicey fall from the 1-3 favourite left Sa Fureur clear to register a 40-length victory under Jack Kennedy.

It was the first leg of a double for Elliott and treble for Kennedy, and the trainer said: "We got the bit of luck today, but Jack said he showed a good attitude and you would like the way he pulled clear of everything else.

"You need a bit of luck in this game sometimes. We will probably go for a rated novice chase or maybe a handicap in time."

Pacini in the Boodles picture

Having disappointed on his first two starts over flights, Pacini looked much more convincing in the 2m juvenile maiden hurdle.

The son of Poet's Word jumped better this time to score by six lengths under Kennedy from his stable companion Hey Whatever. The latter was ridden by French Grade 1-winning rider Baptiste Le Clerc, who is spending some time at Cullentra and likely to get more opportunities over the festive season.

The winner could be a candidate for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham in March. "It was a grand opportunity and he did it well," Elliott said.

"He'd been working well. We actually fancied him the first day at Punchestown but he got a bit of a fright. He jumped well and stayed on well, he will win his races – we'd be hoping he could be a Boodles horse."

Kennedy completed a treble when guiding Pictures Of Home to a head victory in the 3m handicap hurdle for Ted Walsh.

The trainer said: "Jack won a hurdle race on him at Kilbeggan before and I was glad to get him when he was available. I'm not saying that no other rider would have won on him today, but not many would have."

Mini one to watch

Pat Foley is looking forward to the future with Miss Mini Bee, who caused a 14-1 upset in the concluding bumper for fillies under Alex Harvey. The daughter of Soldier Of Fortune picked up generously to score by five lengths.

"Her work at home had been very good," Foley said. "I was a little bit worried coming here with her inexperience and the ground – Alex said she only got through it and wouldn't want it any softer.

"She's a big filly but she's only a frame and she should improve. She'll be a lovely filly for next autumn and winter."

