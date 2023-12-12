'I've been crying my eyes out' - Soigneux Bell delivers emotional success for Grade 1-winning owner

Emotions were high in the winner's enclosure after Soigneux Bell provided Grade 1-winning owner Trevor Jacobs with a poignant success in the juvenile hurdle.

The Gary Moore-trained three-year-old pulled clear by 11 lengths to notch a first win for Jacobs, who has spent almost a year in intensive care after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare condition which affects the nerves.

Part-owner of Clarence House Chase winner Editeur Du Gite, Jacobs was placed in an induced coma and spent a total of 16 months at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth. He was unable to hold back the tears after he watched his runner strike at 5-1 under Caoilin Quinn.

"I've been crying my eyes out," Jacobs told Sky Sports Racing. "I've had lots of horses but I've been in hospital for 16 months and lying in bed thinking I'm going to buy another one, and I bought this fella.

"I've finally seen him and he's run fantastically. It's great to be here, it's an achievement. My family are here too and I just wish I could have brought the nurses who have looked after me all this time. They've been fantastic, the whole NHS. Until you're in it you don't realise how good it is, but it's like a second home now after that long."

Fairy flies home

Good Friday Fairy was the only runner to thrive in testing conditions in the 2m3½f handicap chase when he came home the sole finisher under Rex Dingle.

The six-year-old produced a bold-jumping performance from the front and put the race to bed well before the last, where his closest rival Aviles came to a halt and the other three runners pulled up too.

