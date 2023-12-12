'He’s fairly classy' - Harry Redknapp's The Jukebox Man completes Ffos Las hat-trick

Kielan Woods was thankful the track survived a morning inspection after helping The Jukebox Man complete a hat-trick at the Welsh circuit in the 2m4f novice hurdle.

Woods steered Ben Pauling's runner to his first success in a bumper in April, but was replaced by Ben Jones when the five-year-old made a successful hurdling debut last month.

With Woods back in the saddle, The Jukebox Man comfortably backed up that heavy-ground victory to score over the same trip under a penalty by three and a quarter lengths in similarly gruelling conditions at odds of 2-9.

“He jumps like a buck and likes that ground,” Woods told Sky Sports Racing. "He copes with it really well so it probably gives him a little bit of an edge.”

The Jukebox Man’s sole defeat came when chasing home the unbeaten Gidleigh Park, who is entered at Cheltenham on Friday, at Chepstow in March, and on the future of the Harry Redknapp-owned son of Ask, Woods added: “He’s obviously fairly classy. You could definitely see him jumping a fence next year. It’s very exciting.”

Woods and Pauling were denied a double when Fine Casting was second to Carbon King in the feature 2m3½f novice handicap chase.

Lee double

Tedtwo and Arctic Footprint benefited from a change of scenery as both recorded their first wins for Kerry Lee .

Tedtwo won a Catterick bumper when with Brian Ellison, and the four-year-old made a successful jumping and stable debut for Lee in the 2m maiden hurdle under Richard Patrick.

Arctic Footprint was pulled up by Patrick on her first start for Lee when sent off the 7-4 favourite at Chepstow last month, but Lewis Stones helped the nine-year-old make amends in the 2m4f mares’ handicap hurdle.

