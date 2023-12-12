'It was well worth waiting for' - Johnny B defies year-long absence to score at 50-1

Johnny B defied 50-1 odds and an absence of more than a year to provide a fairytale win for Chris Down in the 3m½f novice handicap hurdle.

The nine-year-old, who was pulled up on his last start in November 2022, returned from the layoff in fine fashion under James Davies with a nine-length success over joint-favourite Ginderella.

"I'm thrilled," said Down. "He's absolutely fighting fit and for the past year we could never get him like that. We just couldn't get his bloods right for whatever reason and we knew he needed a break, it just turned out to be a much longer break than expected!

"He's been telling me he's in great form now and we could finally try a run, and I'm delighted to see him win. It was well worth waiting for."

The success was the seventh of the season for the Devon-based trainer and the first for Johnny B since April last year, when he claimed his sole prior success.

Down added: "Although I was a bit worried about the ground, I was still surprised at his price – albeit I wasn't brave enough to put any money on! I'm not a gambling man at all. His owner [Pam Roffe-Silvester] is delighted, though, as she rides him out every day at our place and loves him to death.

"We'll see what the handicapper does now before we decide whether to go back chasing or not, but everything is a fairytale."

Dartnall delivers

Victor Dartnall welcomed his first jumps winner since May when Aurigny Mill claimed the feature 1m7f handicap hurdle.

The six-year-old ran out a ready winner under Fergus Gillard to score by five and a half lengths from No No Tonic and favourite Him Malaya.

