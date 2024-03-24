'You know you have a black-type horse' - Madrid rivals don't have a prayer as Take Me To Church bolts up

The Madrid Handicap has been the launchpad for recent Classic winners Awtaad and Paddington and, while pre-race study suggested there was nothing of that calibre in this year's line-up, the winning performance of the Jack Davison-trained Take Me To Church gave more food for thought.

The Churchill colt with a covering of sheepskin around his face came here on the back of two Dundalk wins over the winter and put those performances in the shade in no uncertain terms. Having travelled strongly for Ronan Whelan, he went clear impressively in the final furlong and was full value for the six-and-a-half-length margin over Bid For Chester.

"He's a right little horse. It's nice when a plan comes off and to bring up the hat-trick by winning the Madrid is a great result," said Davison.

"He's a turf horse really and I knew what he did at Dundalk wasn't going to be what he could do on turf but he still won twice. He's progressed with every run and it's a fantastic result."

On the next step, he added: "I'd probably be in favour of having a go at the Gladness Stakes at the Curragh over seven furlongs. He has lots of options.

“He did win impressively. You don't mind forgoing their handicap mark when they win a premier handicap in that style and you know you have a black-type horse.”

Purple patch continues for Twomey

Having won with a seasonal debutant at the Curragh on Monday, Paddy Twomey repeated the trick with the possibly more talented Purple Lily , who put up a smart performance to land the five-runner conditions event under Billy Lee.

Winner of a Galway maiden on her only start last year, the British and Irish 1,000 Guineas entrant finished strongly in the truly run contest to see off the 108-rated Portland by a three-length margin that was only increasing at the line.

Twomey said: "She's a nice filly and wintered well. We just gave her one run after the breeze-ups last year and she was good. I like her.

"We've done plenty of cantering with her but not much fast work, and when you take on a 108-rated colt you're asking them a question and she answered it well.

"Hopefully we'll now look at a Guineas trial and then go for the Irish 1,000 Guineas. I don't think we'll be going to Newmarket and we'll take our time. I think she'll be versatile as to ground. She has a lovely attitude and is a great filly to train."

Sun shines for Slattery

Without a win since 2019 and after finishing second in the race in two of the past three years, the Andy Slattery-trained Sunchart gained a well-deserved success in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Devoy Stakes under the trainer's son Andy.

The trainer said: "The horse deserved it more than anything. He likes this track, going left-handed and soft ground. He has been a difficult horse to place and we might have aimed a bit too high at times, but he has always had the ability."

Ger Lyons produced the training performance of the day in bringing Janoobi back from a 575-day absence to win the 7f handicap. It was the second leg of a double for Lyons and rider Colin Keane after Wendla landed the mile fillies' maiden.

