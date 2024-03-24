'He has so many gears' - Punchestown next for impressive Listed bumper winner Shuttle Diplomacy

Shuttle Diplomacy is a name to note following an impressive success in the concluding Listed 2m bumper.

The Tom Cooper-trained four-year-old made it two from two, having landed a Navan bumper in good style in January, with a sparkling display, easily winning by seven and a half lengths while giving weight away to all his rivals under Patrick Mullins.

The 13-8 favourite travelled powerfully to the front at the furlong pole before unleashing a stunning turn of foot under the minimum of urging and shot clear in a matter of strides, finishing on the bridle in a display full of promise.

"He's a proper horse," said Cooper. "Bryan [Cooper] rode him in work him on Tuesday and he was awesome. He was able to quicken a third time, he's just very good. He was very green at Naas. He was bought very cheap and I've had him since he was a two-year-old.

"He'll go to Punchestown now. He's a fine horse and has so many gears."

Hgranca gives Connell change of luck

Barry Connell had endured a tough few weeks, but Hgranca De Thaix offered the trainer a much-needed tonic when landing the 2m3½f handicap chase.

The seven-year-old had some useful form to his name in beginners chases, most notably when third behind subsequent winners The Big Chap and My Mate Mozzie at Fairyhouse.

He finished nine and three-quarter lengths behind the reopposing Dancing Jeremy at Thurles on handicap debut, but the step up in trip coupled with a 10lb swing in the weights was crucial as Michael O'Sullivan timed his challenge to perfection to get the better of his rival by a head.

Connell said: "I fancied him with the 10lb turnaround and the step up in trip. He was always staying on over shorter and he loves that ground. He was 121 over hurdles and was given 127 over fences, which I thought was a bit steep but the handicapper is never too far wrong.

"If the rain keeps coming, we could probably turn him out again in the next month."

Kennedy at the double

Jack Kennedy extended his lead to seven over Paul Townend in the Irish jump jockeys' championship as he rode a double for trainer Gordon Elliott.

The 9-2 shot Miss Agusta initiated the double when showing plenty of grit to get up by a short head in the 2m mares hurdle, denying 4-5 favourite Splashing Out at the line.

Gold In The Rivers followed up over an hour later, putting in an impressive display in the 2m3f maiden hurdle when powering 15 lengths clear. The five-year-old was getting off the mark at the fourth attempt and finished runner-up to stablemate Twoohthree at Leopardstown this month.

He went one better on this occasion, easily scoring at 13-8 with the well-backed 4-6 favourite Summer Melody in second.

Kennedy said: "Gold In The Rivers is a lovely horse, he's a big baby and did what we thought he could have done all along. The looser ground helped him as tacky ground had been catching him. Some of them by Walk In The Park take a bit of time to mature mentally.

"That was an easy enough contest but hopefully he can keep improving. He's a fine big horse."

