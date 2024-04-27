Minella Cocooner denies Annual Invictus to claim bet365 Gold Cup glory for newly crowned champion trainer Willie Mullins

Another day, another big staying chase. There is just no stopping Willie Mullins and Danny Mullins this spring.

Seven days ago, the pair teamed up to land the Scottish Grand National at Ayr with Macdermott.

And a week later Minella Cocooner collected the bet365 Gold Cup for them at Sandown, capping a fine day for the trainer who had clinched the British championship earlier in the afternoon.

"It's just fantastic," said the jockey, whose success at Ayr had only been confirmed after a very tight photo finish.

"At least I knew crossing the line today, that's a little bit nicer."

But the result was agonising for 5lb claimer Freddie Gordon, who made much of the running on 20-1 shot Annual Invictus for his father Chris only to get worn down on the run-in and beaten a neck.

Willie Mullins also took third place with Nick Rockett (7-1), ahead of Certainly Red (22-1) and Amirite.

The winner had finished third in the Irish Grand National earlier this month and the jockey said: "Credit to the horse, he's run a great race at Fairyhouse on heavy ground four weeks ago and that's the mastery of Willie Mullins, he comes back here bouncing again to deliver."

Reflecting on his uncle becoming the first Irish-based trainer to take the British title for 70 years, Danny Mullins said: "It's something that shouldn't be achievable but he's gone and done it."

After his near-miss on the runner-up, Freddie Gordon said: "He had a lovely time jumping around. I winged the last and thought I had it. He keeps going but the one that came to us just had that bit more left in the tank."

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.