Reportstoday
15:35 Sandown

Minella Cocooner denies Annual Invictus to claim bet365 Gold Cup glory for newly crowned champion trainer Willie Mullins

Minella Cocooner (right) won the bet365 Gold Cup on Sandown's jumps finale card for Willie Mullins
Minella Cocooner (right): winner of the bet365 Gold CupCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play20 ran
15:35 Sandown3m 4½f Chase, Grade 3 Handicap
Distance: 3m 4½fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Minella Cocooner
    17/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    9Annual Invictus
    20/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Nick Rockett
    7/1
  • 4th
    Silk
    16Certainly Red
    22/1

Another day, another big staying chase. There is just no stopping Willie Mullins and Danny Mullins this spring.

Seven days ago, the pair teamed up to land the Scottish Grand National at Ayr with Macdermott.

And a week later Minella Cocooner collected the bet365 Gold Cup for them at Sandown, capping a fine day for the trainer who had clinched the British championship earlier in the afternoon.

"It's just fantastic," said the jockey, whose success at Ayr had only been confirmed after a very tight photo finish.

"At least I knew crossing the line today, that's a little bit nicer."

But the result was agonising for 5lb claimer Freddie Gordon, who made much of the running on 20-1 shot Annual Invictus for his father Chris only to get worn down on the run-in and beaten a neck.

Willie Mullins also took third place with Nick Rockett (7-1), ahead of Certainly Red (22-1) and Amirite. 

The winner had finished third in the Irish Grand National earlier this month and the jockey said: "Credit to the horse, he's run a great race at Fairyhouse on heavy ground four weeks ago and that's the mastery of Willie Mullins, he comes back here bouncing again to deliver."

Reflecting on his uncle becoming the first Irish-based trainer to take the British title for 70 years, Danny Mullins said: "It's something that shouldn't be achievable but he's gone and done it." 

After his near-miss on the runner-up, Freddie Gordon said: "He had a lovely time jumping around. I winged the last and thought I had it. He keeps going but the one that came to us just had that bit more left in the tank."

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

David CarrReporter

Published on 27 April 2024inReports

Last updated 16:11, 27 April 2024

iconCopy
15:35 SandownPlay
bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (GBB Race)20 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Minella Cocooner
    17/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    9Annual Invictus
    20/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Nick Rockett
    7/1
  • 4th
    Silk
    16Certainly Red
    22/1
