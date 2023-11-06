Denis O'Regan makes history at Hereford to become first jockey to ride a winner at every jumps track in Britain and Ireland

Denis O’Regan became the first jockey to ride a winner at every jumps track in Britain and Ireland when helping Fiveonefive justify odds-on favouritism in the 2m novice hurdle.

The Cian Collins-trained five-year-old was third in last month’s Welsh Champion Hurdle and successfully switched to novice company to provide O’Regan with a breakthrough victory at Hereford at the 29th attempt.

O’Regan was second on three of his nine rides when attempting to achieve the feat at Hereford last season, but the seven-time Grade 1-winning rider received a rousing reception in the winner’s enclosure after sealing the personal milestone with his first ride at the track this term.

“They probably felt sorry for me, I’ve been here so many times!” O’Regan told Sky Sports Racing. “They’re just relieved to see the back of me. A lot of people supported me last year to help me get it and it didn’t quite work out – Gordon Elliott, Cian again, different trainers all helped out. Today was a lucky day I had a good feeling about and I’m delighted.”

O’Regan enjoyed Cheltenham Festival glory on the Andrea and Graham Wylie-owned Tidal Bay and Inglis Drever when based in England and on another accolade added: “It’s a huge achievement for myself.

“It took a lot of hard work, a lot of years, riding at different places and different jobs. I was only back from injury on Sunday after 14 weeks off. My boys and my wife are at home watching so it’s great.”

Cheltenham aim

Bonttay followed up her successful handicap debut at Kelso in March to set up a return to Cheltenham, the track where she won two bumpers, next month. The Fergal O’Brien-trained six-year-old successfully shouldered topweight under Paddy Brennan in the 2m mares’ handicap hurdle and will be upped in trip for a £30,000 Class 2 event.

“She’s won a lot of races for us and hopefully that’ll put her spot on now for Cheltenham in December,” said O'Brien. “The trip wasn’t ideal for her but she won in spite of it and everything else.”

School Days Over made a successful chasing debut to complete a double for Brennan and O’Brien.

