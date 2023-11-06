'I'm probably mad' - Henrietta Knight plans to resume training career after 11-year absence

Henrietta Knight , best known for her handling of triple Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Best Mate, has applied to get her training licence back and hopes to resume her career in the new year.

Knight, who will be 77 next month, is on course to make a remarkable comeback after an 11-year absence, having retired from the sport in 2012.

She plans to have a team of 25 to 30 horses at her West Lockinge base near Wantage in Oxfordshire, where she has been running a successful pre-training business.

"I'm probably mad but one does do a few mad things in life, but I've always had ambition and wanted to have an aim in life," she said.

"I've had over 50 different trainers sending horses here and they go back and win races, but I'd like to go a step further and it would be nice to be training those horses myself.

"I'm in the process of getting the application sorted and the normal time is two months, but I'm hoping it'll be quicker than that and something will happen by January 1.

"I've got the promise of the younger horses I have here, to keep them in training and see them through, and what I'm looking for now is for people to send me older horses, handicappers or even some horses off the Flat to go juvenile hurdling."

Knight will forever be remembered for her achievements with the immensely popular Best Mate , whose 14 wins included six at the highest level. The Jim Lewis-owned chaser won three Gold Cups in a row, 2002, 2003 and 2004, as well as the King George in 2002.

Henrietta Knight and Terry Biddlecombe with their hero Best Mate at West Lockinge Credit: Julian Herbert

Before Best Mate burst on to the scene, Knight had already shown her rare ability with chasers through Edredon Bleu, who was also owned by Lewis.

He won an incredible 25 races including the Champion Chase, the King George and four Peterborough Chases as well as a notable success in Ireland in the Clonmel Oil Chase.

Numerically, Knight's best season came in 1995-96 with 58 winners and in the latter part of her career she enjoyed more big-race wins with the likes of Calgary Bay, Racing Demon and Somersby, who all raced in the colours of Tim Radford.

Knight formerly worked as a teacher of biology and history and was a prominent figure in the eventing world before taking out her licence in 1989.

She married former champion jump jockey Terry Biddlecombe in 1995, the year before her first significant win when Stompin took the Glenlivet Hurdle at Aintree, and they trained together until 2012 when she had to quit in order to look after her husband, who was in poor health.

Following Biddlecombe's death in 2014, she wrote a book about their relationship called Not Enough Time and has since written other books about trainers and jockeys.

As well as her success under rules, she trained 100 winners on the point-to-point circuit in the 1980s and also assisted Mick Channon, who took over her string when she handed in her licence.

In recent times Knight has been active at the sales in her role as racing manager to late owner Mike Grech, sourcing last season's Irish National winner I Am Maximus and Grade 1 winner Brandy Love.

Former trainer Brendan Powell, who has had roles with Joseph O'Brien and Rebecca Menzies, will become Knight's assistant and she will continue her pre-training business.

