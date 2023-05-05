'This is the Hurricane Lane that we know' - dual Classic winner bounces back in Jockey Club Stakes

Charlie Appleby kept the faith by running Hurricane Lane back just 13 days after he trailed in last at Newbury and his confidence was justified when the dual Classic winner returned to form in the Group 2 Jockey Club Stakes.

William Buick sat off a decent pace set by his stablemate and eventual second Global Storm before coming out of the Dip in style, just as he had in a racecourse gallop at the track before his Newbury disappointment.

Following this six-length success, the five-year-old could well have another crack at the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes in which he finished third a year ago.

Buick said: "This is the Hurricane Lane we know. All the information was that he was in top order after Newbury and that he'd worked well in the cheekpieces so it's great for the team."

Appleby and Buick were registering a first win in the 1m4f contest that used to be the prelude to the 2,000 Guineas.

The champion trainer said: "It was D-day for him because at the end of the day we all know what everyone is like in asking the question as to why did he get beat. He could have a look at the Hardwicke, but I've always said we would work back from the Arc."

Cosmos Oaks favourite after romp

Infinite Cosmos looked on a different planet to her rivals in the 1m2f fillies' maiden and is now the new favourite for the Betfred Oaks.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained filly was cut to 6-1 (from 8) by Paddy Power for the Epsom Classic after overpowering Strong Impact by four and a quarter lengths.

The close relation to Crystal Ocean is likely to tackle an Oaks trial before a decision is taken on future plans, and Stoute said: "She was still a bit green and the Oaks is a possibility, but hopefully she'll run in a trial next."

Castle stays strong

There was actually more Royal Ascot clues than anything of note for Epsom in the Derby trial on the card, the Listed Newmarket Stakes, in which Castle Way kicked off a treble for Buick and a double for Appleby.

The winner is not even entered in the Betfred Derby having been all at sea on the Epsom cambers as a juvenile last September, and he may well take up his entry in the King Edward VII Stakes instead.

Castle Way: could be bound for Royal Ascot after landing the Newmarket Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

Buick stayed loyal to the chestnut, who made most to deny Circle Of Fire. The runner-up lost nothing in defeat for the King and Queen Consort on the eve of the coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Appleby said: "Fair play to William as he has always liked Castle Way and he could be a horse for Royal Ascot."

John Warren, racing manager to The King and Queen Consort, said of Circle Of Fire: "I haven't spoken to Sir Michael [Stoute] yet, but he looks a horse for Royal Ascot. The owners will definitely be able to attend that one so that’s nice. They were a little busy today!"

Wedding bells

Shouldvebeenaring ran out a very apt winner of the King Charles II Stakes as successful jockey Sean Levey is set to be married on Bank Holiday Monday.

The grey was kicking off a double for owners Middleham Park Racing when getting the better of Benacre in the Listed contest.

Winning trainer Richard Hannon said: "That was nice as Sean is getting married on Monday. I've a few rings I can lend him!"

The Gatekeeper completed the double for the owners in the following 7f handicap.

Soprano hits top note

George Boughey got on the board with his juveniles for 2023 in familiar surroundings when Soprano hit top note in the 5f fillies' maiden.

The 6-4 favourite was carrying the colours of Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, who enjoyed their finest hour at the track last year when stablemate Cachet won the 1,000 Guineas.

The win brought up a treble for Buick a day ahead of the jockeys' championship proper getting under way.

Emily Scott, racing manager to Highclere, said: "William said she is very smart and hopefully she can make the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot."

