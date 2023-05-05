'Improving' Mutasaabeq 7-1 from 20 for Lockinge after beating odds-on shot Native Trail in bet365 Mile

Mutasaabeq stormed to an impressive front-running success in the rescheduled bet365 Mile, with 8-11 favourite Native Trail finishing second.

The Charlie Hills-trained five-year-old set out to make all under Jim Crowley and was not for catching, with Native Trail just denying Light Infantry for the runner-up spot.

Crowley told ITV Racing: "Both mentally and physically he really has done very well. I thought today he had a bit of work to do on ratings but if we could get his own way out in front, we know he loves it here. He's improving as well."

Mutasaabeq was cut to 7-1 (from 20) with Paddy Power for the Al Shaqab Lockinge at Newbury on May 20, and Crowley is confident he could now be ready to flourish at the top level.

"He wouldn't be far away from the elite off that performance," he added. "He'll go to the Lockinge after this, all being well, and would have a good chance. He's not ground-dependant and just at the backend of last year he started to do really well. He's a strong horse now and hopefully we'll have plenty more days in the sun with him."

Hills confirmed Mutasaabeq will head to the Newbury Group 1 for his next start. He said: "I'm delighted he's done that with a 3lb penalty taking on really good horses. He does love it here and Jim got into a lovely rhythm in front. He really put the race to bed. He's always shown us he's a good horse, but he's taken a bit of time to get there."

Native Trail finished three lengths behind Mutasaabeq, with Light Infantry a short-head back in third.

Read more . . .

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.