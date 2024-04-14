'There's plenty more to come from him' - gutsy Legionar makes it two from two since joining Harriet Dickin

Legionar made it two wins since joining Harriet Dickin when landing a competitive 2m3½f handicap hurdle and the trainer believes there is further potential to be unlocked.

The six-year-old joined Dickin from Anthony Charlton's yard in March and struck narrowly at Ludlow on his stable debut this month. Given a positive ride by Harry Cobden, this was another genuine success.

"We were hopeful he'd run well," said the trainer. "We don't know him that well still, but he's bounced back well and he was always doing enough at Ludlow, so we were reasonably hopeful. He's a little idle in front but Harry's given him a super ride.

"There's plenty more to come from him and it's great for his owners the Four Candles Partnership, as that's three winners we've had for them now. He likes a bit of better ground so I think he'll keep going for a while. I don't think he'll go to Cheltenham on Wednesday."

On her burgeoning season, she added: "We'll make hay while the sun shines, we're really pleased and we're having a really good time of it at the moment. Long may it continue."

The win completed a double for Cobden, who struck for his boss Paul Nicholls aboard Insurrection in the 2m novice hurdle.

One to watch

Aintree was much more memorable than Cheltenham for Nicky Henderson and he unearthed another promising sort when 2-5 favourite Montecam ran out a ready winner of the 2m3½f maiden hurdle.

