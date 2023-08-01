'There wasn't a bob on him' - bookies in clover after back-to-back winners come in at 66-1 and 40-1 on Galway Plate day

It was one-nil to the punters after the opening race on Galway Plate day, when Lan Cinnte clung on bravely to land the Download The Tote App Handicap, but the bookies fired in two screamers to go two-one ahead before the big race of the day.

Minella Mate caused a huge shock in the maiden for qualified riders at 66-1, staying on strongly under John Gleeson to beat Irish Derby fifth and odds-on favourite Up And Under by a length and a half.

The good times continued for the bookies in the next when Last Ammo shot through late under claimer Jack Kearney to master Mon Coeur.

On-course bookmaker Brian Keenan, standing at pitch number four in the main ring, revealed what a rollercoaster hour it had been for him.

"The first winner was such a sucker punch. That was very well backed and a big loser for us, and it came on the back of the favourite getting up in the final stride on Tuesday night under a masterful ride from Colin Keane," he said.

"Those were two big results against us and I was thinking it was going to be one of those weeks. Then it turned."

Turned is one word for it. Only at Galway could a 40-1 winner follow a 66-1 winner. Ballybrit does bonkers like nowhere else and the bookies were loving it, including Keenan.

"There was not a bob on Last Ammo. Not a single cent," he admitted. "We did lay €2.50 each-way on the winner before that at 66-1, but that was the only winning bet struck. We've got back all our losses in two races, so long may it continue."

Gleeson and Kearney, the future of the weighing room, were both celebrating their first festival winners at Galway.

Gleeson, who shot to fame on A Dream To Share during the last jumps season, said: "It's my first festival winner and I love coming to Galway, so I'm delighted. I've been coming to this festival for a long time with Dad, so to have a winner here is great."

Gleeson's dad, of course, is RTE and ITV presenter Brian.

Jessica Harrington: “It was a little bit tense" Credit: Patrick McCann

Kearney was also thrilled to open his account at Ballybrit, especially since his mother is from the county.

He said: "I'm from Castletown in County Meath and based with Ger Lyons, but my mother is from Galway, so all her connections are here today. It's nice to get them a winner. It's special."

It was special to see Jessica Harrington on course too, as she continues her battle with breast cancer, and you couldn’t wipe the smile from her face after Lan Cinnte stuck her neck out to win the opener.

Harrington said: “It was a little bit tense in the last few strides. She's a filly that doesn't do a whole lot when she gets to the front. As soon as she felt the horse beside her she put her head down again.”

Indeed she did, much to the delight of punters who began the night on the front foot but were in for a topsy-turvy couple of hours.

