'The dream is still alive' - Ed Walker sees Classic potential in Harper's Ferry after first victory

Ed Walker believes Harper's Ferry has the pedigree to compete in Classic company after he broke his maiden at the third attempt in the 1m2f novice.

A son of Lope De Vega and out of Talent, both of whom won at the highest level, the three-year-old is a general 66-1 for the Betfred Derby at Epsom in June and also holds an entry in the Dante at York next month.

Walker said: "The dream is still alive, so we’ll see how we get on. I think he warrants being put in a trial because he’s bred to be that kind of horse as he’s by a French Derby winner and out of an Oaks winner, so we have to stick him in and see where we are. He’ll be a better horse in better races and he has a really high cruising speed."

Ridden by Saffie Osborne, Harper’s Ferry overcame slight trouble in the stalls to go one better than his efforts at Newmarket in October and Doncaster last month.

"I’m very happy, it’s a big relief really," added Walker. "I was disappointed he got beat at Doncaster. He’s been shaping up well and he really improved for the run, but we were unfortunate to run into another one too good last time. The better ground here suited and the experience will help."

Great Scott

Newmarket trainer George Scott continued his fine run of form when Golden Paradise made a winning debut in the 5f novice.

The two-year-old daughter of Havana Gold finished two and three-quarter lengths clear of Clay Shoveler to provide Scott with his third win from eight runners in the past fortnight.

