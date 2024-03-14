Racing Post logo
Reports
premium

'The British are coming!' - Dan Skelton takes title lead and dismisses 'inflammatory' comments

Harry Skelton takes the plaudits after Protektorat's win in the Ryanair Chase
Protektorat and Harry Skelton enter Cheltenham's winner's enclosure in triumph accompanied by trainer Dan Skelton (right)Credit: Patrick McCann

After winning the best original screenplay award for Chariots Of Fire at the 1982 Oscars, Yorkshire's Colin Welland gave a memorable acceptance speech that ended with a rallying cry.

"The British are coming!" declared Welland. In fairness, they didn't have far to come at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, but this was a St Patrick's Day that undoubtedly belonged to the home team.

The festival's third act began with Ireland holding a 10-3 advantage in the Prestbury Cup. The scores now stand at 12-8, which is a sizeable lead but nowhere near as big as it might have been after a day when Paul Nicholls, Ben Pauling and Jeremy Scott added to Dan and Harry Skelton's second double of the week.

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer

Published on 14 March 2024inReports

Last updated 19:00, 14 March 2024

