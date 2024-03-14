'The British are coming!' - Dan Skelton takes title lead and dismisses 'inflammatory' comments
After winning the best original screenplay award for Chariots Of Fire at the 1982 Oscars, Yorkshire's Colin Welland gave a memorable acceptance speech that ended with a rallying cry.
"The British are coming!" declared Welland. In fairness, they didn't have far to come at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, but this was a St Patrick's Day that undoubtedly belonged to the home team.
The festival's third act began with Ireland holding a 10-3 advantage in the Prestbury Cup. The scores now stand at 12-8, which is a sizeable lead but nowhere near as big as it might have been after a day when Paul Nicholls, Ben Pauling and Jeremy Scott added to Dan and Harry Skelton's second double of the week.
Published on 14 March 2024
Last updated 19:00, 14 March 2024
