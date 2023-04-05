'The best is to come from him' - Buckaroo and Oisin Murphy deny Homeless Songs in thrilling Heritage Stakes

Buckaroo bounced back to his best and denied last year's Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Homeless Songs a winning return with a thrilling success in the Heritage Stakes under Oisin Murphy.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained four-year-old had not been seen since disappointing in last season's Irish 2,000 Guineas, but did not lack for an edge in the high-class Listed contest.

Murphy went to the front well over a furlong out on Buckaroo but as Homeless Songs under Chris Hayes came at him inside the last furlong, he pulled out plenty and was always holding an advantage to the line. The pair were three and a quarter lengths clear of the third-placed Mea Domina.

Murphy said: "He was really straightforward, he had lovely form last year. Joseph identified this race about a month ago so it has been the plan for some time. He was quite a sick horse last year so the vets and the staff at Carriganog did a fine job of nursing him back to health.

Oisin Murphy: "He has admirable qualities and I hope the best is to come from him" Credit: Patrick McCann

"He was brilliant. He went to post nice and sleepy. I got left at the start on one here on Sunday so I didn't want to let that happen again, so I gave him a little nudge out and he relaxed in the race. It was a sit and sprint sort of race, and I loved the way he battled when a very good filly came to him. He has admirable qualities and I hope the best is to come from him."

Dermot Weld was far from downbeat with the performance of Homeless Songs, who had her first run since disappointing in the Sun Chariot Stakes in October.

He said: "It was a very good race – possibly the best Listed race we will see run all year with so many Group 1 horses. I was very pleased with her run. She performed excellently but on a score of fitness she just got found out close to the line. Hopefully she will have a long year."

Ballydoyle thriving



Aidan O'Brien and Wayne Lordan enjoyed a 94-1 double on the card when landing both of the opening maidens.

Lordan was seen at his tactical best in the opening 1m2f fillies' maiden on 20-1 shot Savethelastdance when taking up the running at halfway and kicking early in the straight.

The daughter of Galileo scored by two and a quarter lengths and was cut to a best-priced 33-1 for the Oaks with a few firms, although she would need to be supplemented for the Epsom contest on June 2.

O'Brien said: "She had a nice run last year, she handled the ground well and stayed well. You are never sure about that ground until you run on it but it was probably a good maiden. She'll step into an Oaks trial now."

The maiden for colts and geldings that followed was dominated by two of the three Ballydoyle runners as the Lordan-ridden The Prairie prevailed.

The well-bred Galileo colt showed a good attitude inside the final furlong to overhaul his stablemate Duke Cador, and was cut to (25-1 from 50) by Paddy Power for the Derby.

"He had a nice run at Killarney last year. He's bred to get a mile and a half, he picked up and galloped home. Wayne liked him very much and he is a horse to look forward to," added O'Brien.

