'That was by far his best performance' - impressive White Birch looks ready for the step up to Group 1 level

An impressive performance from the John Murphy-trained White Birch in the Group 2 Coolmore-sponsored Mooresbridge Stakes could have put him firmly in the picture for some good middle-distance prizes, starting with the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup back here later in the month.

The Dante runner-up and Derby third from last year showed a turn of foot he has possibly not previously been associated with as he left his rivals behind to beat Lord Massusus by three and three-quarter lengths. More is needed for him to be a factor at Group 1 level, but this was a big step in that direction.

George Murphy, the trainer's son and assistant, said: "I know they didn't go much of a gallop, but the way he quickened up would tell me that was by far his best performance.

"We'll see how he comes out of it but the Tattersalls Gold Cup is a likely target, and he has the option of the Coronation Cup at Epsom as well. He definitely came on for his win in the Alleged Stakes here last time. He took a good blow that day and hopefully he can come forward again."

Super Stripes

Caledon trainer Andy Oliver is eyeing a return to the Curragh for the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the end of the month for Bright Stripes after the son of Starspangledbanner produced a telling turn of foot in the final furlong to land the Listed Tetrarch Stakes.

Last year's Tetrarch went the way of Paddington, who went on to land the Curragh Classic a few weeks later, but the prospect of Bright Stripes performing a similar feat looks a little more challenging, although he has earned his place.

He had a few lengths to make up when Billy Lee pulled him to daylight a furlong out, but he accelerated in good style to win by a length going away from the hat-trick-seeking Norwalk Havoc with 4-11 favourite Samuel Colt third.

Bright Stripes was bouncing back from a poor effort on heavy ground at Leopardstown last month, and Oliver said: "He is a good-moving horse and we were worried about the soft ground. The only time he got his ground last year was when he won his maiden at Naas. He just didn't seem to act on the ground at Leopardstown last month.

"Billy switched him off and he really accelerated, so that probably shows how little we actually know! But he was impressive and we're hopeful he could be even better on nicer ground.

"We were close to not running him, that's how concerned I was. He'll run in the Irish 2,000 Guineas all being well, and we'll see where we go after that."

McMonagle magic

Despite sporting a bad cut on his nose and a black eye, Dylan Browne McMonagle showed there was nothing wrong with his vision as he was rewarded for a really ballsy ride to get French import Gregarina up on the line to land the Coolmore-sponsored Group 3 Athasi Stakes by a head.

The wounds were caused by a kick in the face the jockey received after his mount unseated him after the opening juvenile maiden. McMonagle dished out the punishment this time, but not with the whip as he did not hit the mare once, relying on his timing and hands and heels to get a sustained run to pip runner-up You Send Me.

"A fantastic ride," was how winning trainer Joseph O'Brien described it. Gregarina was having his first run for him, and he added: "She was quite a hard puller in France and the objective was to get her to settle. We didn't want her overracing on her first run.

"I'm a bit surprised with the kick she showed. We might come back here on Guineas weekend, but she had a big run there and she might go straight to Ascot for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes."

