'Top-class stayer' Coltrane returns to winning ways in Lonsdale Cup under Oisin Murphy

Coltrane has often been relegated to a minor role this season but staked his claim as king of the staying division when powering clear in the Lonsdale Cup.

The six-year-old was sent off favourite in the Group 2 contest last season but was no match for runaway winner Quickthorn, whose jockey Tom Marquand seemed to catch his rivals napping. He also had to settle for third behind Quickthorn when Marquand produced another front-running masterclass in the Group 1 Goodwood Cup this month.

Marquand again attempted catch-me-if-you-can tactics aboard Quickthorn but this time the pair failed to pull clear and finished sixth, while the favourite Courage Mon Ami, who narrowly denied Coltrane in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, was runner-up this time by a length and a half.

Winning trainer Andrew Balding's wife Anna Lisa spoke to the press while holding Coltrane in the winner's enclosure and described him as being like a pet. "That was fully deserved," she said. "As you can see, he's adored by everyone and has been incredibly consistent in the last few seasons. Tom [Marquand] gave Quickthorn such a great ride at Goodwood last time and fully deserved that success, but it was Coltrane's day today. We're just delighted he's done it in such brilliant style."

Oisin Murphy, who won the Melrose Handicap on Coltrane at this meeting in 2020 and has been his regular rider this year, was equally delighted.

"That meant a lot today," said the three-time champion jockey. "I didn't have a winner during the first two days of the meeting and my confidence was a little bit low, but Andrew didn't give me specific instructions and I was able to ride whatever race I saw fit.

"It was different from his last two runs but he felt fantastic. He's a success story. He had a bad injury. He was beaten plenty of times before he bounced back to form but he has tremendous quality. He relaxes, has a turn of foot and can stay these long distances."

Coltrane suffered a serious injury at the end of his three-year-old career and it was feared he might never race again. He was gelded and was off the track for more than a year before returning on the all-weather at Kempton. Having gradually found his form, he secured a first Group win in last season's Doncaster Cup.

Following that success, he was beaten a head by regular rival Trueshan in the British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot last October. He has been cut to 11-4 (from 5) to go one better this year.

It was a bittersweet day for the Balding yard, whose Nate The Great had to be put down after being pulled up. "As ever, York looked after him as best they could right to the end," said Balding. "He dislocated a joint and did a lot of other damage around it. It was decided the best thing for the horse was sadly to put him down."

