Jonbon dominates Celebration Chase to maintain perfect record at Sandown
- 1st6Jonbon15/8
- 2nd4El Fabiolofav4/6
- 3rd3Edwardstone10/1
Jonbon gained a fourth Grade 1 success from four chase starts at Sandown with a dominant display in the bet365 Celebration Chase.
El Fabiolo was beaten four lengths by the winner but plugged on up the hill to finish second in front of Edwardstone, ensuring a first trainers' championship success in Britain for Willie Mullins.
Jonbon, trained by Nicky Henderson, sealed back-to-back wins in the race, having struck as a novice last season.
Winning rider Nico de Boinville said: "AP [McCoy] has always said to be positive over two miles with him and he enjoyed himself out there.
"He missed a couple of fences on the way round but really came for me at the Railway fences. It's a really good way to finish the season and I'm delighted for everyone involved."
Betfair Sportsbook cut Jonbon to 3-1 (from 5) for next season's Champion Chase, with El Fabiolo out to 5-1 (from 9-4).
Henderson said: "It's great to see him come back and put on a display on like that. He's a brave horse as he had a hard race at Aintree and I'm proud of him.
"We had a three-week blip around Cheltenham but the horses are finishing on a good note. Jonbon is a flagship horse and there's a lot to look forward to. He means a lot to JP [McManus] and a lot to me."
Jonbon's success made the scoreline 2-1 in his favour against El Fabiolo, whose rider Paul Townend said: "He's run a cracker to get back up for second. He was a bit slow in the air and lost some ground but has run well."
Edwardstone continued his consistent profile, beaten just a short head for second. His jockey Tom Cannon said: "It was a very good run. He's very solid and has run to a similar level to his form with Jonbon around here. There were no excuses."
Elixir De Nutz fell at the second-last but was able to walk into the horse ambulance according to ITV.
'Genius' Willie Mullins makes history as first Irish trainer to win British championship for 70 years
Published on 27 April 2024inReports
Last updated 16:09, 27 April 2024
