Reportstoday
15:00 Sandown

Jonbon dominates Celebration Chase to maintain perfect record at Sandown

Jonbon: beat El Fabiolo in the Celebration Chase
Jonbon: beat El Fabiolo in the Celebration ChaseCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play7 ran
15:00 Sandown1m 7½f Chase, Grade 1
Distance: 1m 7½fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Jonbon
    15/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4El Fabiolo
    fav4/6
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Edwardstone
    10/1

Jonbon gained a fourth Grade 1 success from four chase starts at Sandown with a dominant display in the bet365 Celebration Chase.

El Fabiolo was beaten four lengths by the winner but plugged on up the hill to finish second in front of Edwardstone, ensuring a first trainers' championship success in Britain for Willie Mullins.

Jonbon, trained by Nicky Henderson, sealed back-to-back wins in the race, having struck as a novice last season.

Winning rider Nico de Boinville said: "AP [McCoy] has always said to be positive over two miles with him and he enjoyed himself out there.

"He missed a couple of fences on the way round but really came for me at the Railway fences. It's a really good way to finish the season and I'm delighted for everyone involved."

Jonbon: stayed on strongly up the Sandown hill
Jonbon: stayed on strongly up the Sandown hillCredit: Edward Whitaker

Betfair Sportsbook cut Jonbon to 3-1 (from 5) for next season's Champion Chase, with El Fabiolo out to 5-1 (from 9-4).

Henderson said: "It's great to see him come back and put on a display on like that. He's a brave horse as he had a hard race at Aintree and I'm proud of him.

"We had a three-week blip around Cheltenham but the horses are finishing on a good note. Jonbon is a flagship horse and there's a lot to look forward to. He means a lot to JP [McManus] and a lot to me."

Jonbon's success made the scoreline 2-1 in his favour against El Fabiolo, whose rider Paul Townend said: "He's run a cracker to get back up for second. He was a bit slow in the air and lost some ground but has run well."

Edwardstone continued his consistent profile, beaten just a short head for second. His jockey Tom Cannon said: "It was a very good run. He's very solid and has run to a similar level to his form with Jonbon around here. There were no excuses."

Elixir De Nutz fell at the second-last but was able to walk into the horse ambulance according to ITV.

Jack HaynesReporter

Published on 27 April 2024inReports

Last updated 16:09, 27 April 2024

