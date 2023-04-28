Racing Post logo
18:00 Punchestown

Impaire Et Passe maintains unbeaten record with easy Grade 1 success

Paul Townend riding Impaire Et Passe clear the last to win the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle
Impaire Et Passe: backed up his Cheltenham win at PunchestownCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Impaire Et Passe confirmed his status as one of the most exciting hurdlers in training with a wide-margin success in the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle. 

An impressive winner of the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, the five-year-old maintained his unbeaten record when stretching clear under Paul Townend after the final hurdle.

The 1-3 favourite scored by seven and a half lengths from High Definition, with Champ Kiely a further three and a half lengths back in third.

Impaire Et Passe was left unchanged at 100-30 by Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power for the 2024 Champion Hurdle, and recorded a second top-level win on the day for Townend and trainer Willie Mullins following State Man's Punchestown Champion Hurdle win.

'This guy is best of the rest' - State Man back to winning ways in Punchestown Champion Hurdle  

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 28 April 2023Last updated 18:17, 28 April 2023
