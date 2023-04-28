Impaire Et Passe maintains unbeaten record with easy Grade 1 success

Impaire Et Passe confirmed his status as one of the most exciting hurdlers in training with a wide-margin success in the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle.

An impressive winner of the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, the five-year-old maintained his unbeaten record when stretching clear under Paul Townend after the final hurdle.

The 1-3 favourite scored by seven and a half lengths from High Definition, with Champ Kiely a further three and a half lengths back in third.

Impaire Et Passe was left unchanged at 100-30 by Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power for the 2024 Champion Hurdle, and recorded a second top-level win on the day for Townend and trainer Willie Mullins following State Man's Punchestown Champion Hurdle win.

