'That's a dream come true' - Fiona Needham wins Hunters' Chase again 22 years after success as a jockey

Fiona Needham won the Hunters' Chase a jockey in 2002 and struck again as a trainer when Sine Nomine triumphed under John Dawson.

Needham rode Last Option, who was owned, bred and trained by her father Robin Tate, to a half-length success 22 years ago and Sine Nomine clinched victory in the same colours with a late surge after the final fence.

The trainer is based in Boltby in North Yorkshire and Sine Nomine, who was purchased for just £2,400 in 2019, is a regular on the hunter chase and point-to-point circuit. She impressed on her most recent start at Wetherby in February when defeating Bennys King by 15 lengths.

The eight-year-old grey mare travelled strongly throughout the contest under her patient rider, but still had inroads to make on Time Leader and JP McManus's new purchase Its On The Line at the second-last fence.

She was switched to the outside of that rival on the charge to the line and eventually battled to a three-quarter-length victory over 11-8 favourite Its On The Line. She returned an 8-1 chance. The gallant Time Leader finished third at 50-1.

Needham said: “That’s a dream come true – and what a ride he gave her. My only instruction was to save a bit for up the hill, but I couldn’t have been that calm. I thought we were beaten going to the last, but boy did she pick up. She’s a star. I was screaming and being very embarrassing, I’m afraid."

Sine Nomine (left) wins the Hunters' Chase under John Dawson Credit: John Grossick

Dawson's switch approaching the last was perhaps pivotal, but the winning rider said he feared his chance was gone.

"We've always tended to ride her that way and she seemed to enjoy that," Dawson said. "I was hoping the race would pan out in her favour and we could just get a lovely tow into it, and it worked out. She's always finished off quite well and I thought if we were travelling coming down the hill then we'd be galloping at the top of it.

"I thought she wasn't going to see the last if I stayed where I was on the inside. I decided to pull out and hope for the best and I thought I was beat at that point. Credit to her, she's stuck her neck out and galloped up the hill."

Ferns Lock, who was towards the top of the market, led the field for a long way, but jumped out to his right and made a few mistakes before being pulled up by Barry O'Neill.

For Its On The Line's rider Derek O'Connor it was so nearly a perfect three wins from three rides at this year's Cheltenham Festival, having won the National Hunt Chase aboard Corbetts Cross on Tuesday and Thursday's Kim Muir on Inothewayurthinkin.

