'She's got plenty of ability' - Get Sky High flies home to complete double for in-form Dan Skelton

Dan Skelton may have failed to secure the trainers' title but he has wasted little time in getting back to winning ways, claiming his fourth winner in the space of three days when Get Sky High landed the first division of the mares' maiden hurdle.

The nine-year-old made all and swept to a wide-margin success over Dame Sarra to complete a double for Skelton and jockey Fergus Gillard after Clararose had earlier won the 2m5f mares' handicap hurdle.

"She's got plenty of ability, she's just been super fragile," Skelton told Racing TV following Get Sky High's success. "She's been very, very difficult to train, not with massive problems but little niggly bits and pieces.

"The owners have been very patient with her and this is her ground now, so we'll keep her busy. She'll jump a fence in time but I think if we can find her a mares' novice under a penalty over two or two and a half she should have a big chance, so we'll put chasing to the back of our minds."

The double followed victories at Uttoxeter and Hexham on Saturday for Skelton with his first runners since losing out to Willie Mullins in the trainers' championship at Sandown's season finale nine days ago.

Near-misses

Skelton's double was followed by a couple of near-misses when In This World and God's Own Getaway both finished second.

In This World failed to overhaul topweight Fiston De Becon , who was securing a hat-trick under Sean Bowen, by half a length in the 2m novice handicap chase. God's Own Getaway lost out by a neck to Trapista , who flew home in the 2m4f handicap chase.

