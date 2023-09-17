'She’s backing up tremendously' - in-form Yorkindness continues hot streak in feature handicap

Yorkindness continued her prolific run of form under Joe Fanning and made it four wins from her last five starts when bravely landing the Musselburgh Gold Cup.

Fanning scored twice on the Charlie Johnston-trained filly at Pontefract last month and a 5lb rise for her latest success at York a week earlier proved no problem as she justified 15-8 favouritism in the feature 2m handicap.

Yorkindness’ only defeat in her last five starts came in a similar event at Musselburgh last month, but after recording her first success at the track Johnston's assistant trainer Jock Bennett told Racing TV: “She’s backing up tremendously.

“All credit to her, she’s very game and tough. I’m sure her owner Paul York will be over the moon.

“We weren’t worried where the pace was going to come from. Joe always knew what he was going to be doing and he knows her very well."

Yorkindness’ stablemate Haizoom was third and of the Johnston yard’s form Bennett added: “We had a four-timer yesterday and another winner today, so hopefully we’ll kick on and reach a very reasonable target.”

Queen off the mark

Ziggy’s Queen was beaten three quarters of a length by Indispensable at Ripon in June, but she reversed that form when breaking her maiden in the 5f fillies' conditions race.

Last seen finishing eighth in a York nursery, which produced subsequent Group 3 winner Starlust and Thursday's valuable Doncaster sales race winner Room Service, Ziggy’s Queen denied 6-4 favourite Lady Pink Rose by a head, with Indispensable last of three.

