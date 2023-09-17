'Thankfully it’s paid off' - Frankie Dettori and Hollie Doyle enjoy Listed success in Sweden

It looked like Frankie Dettori had made a fruitless trip to Sweden when the first three of his mounts were beaten at Bro Park on Sunday, but the legendary rider struck with his final ride at the track aboard Takeko in the Lanwades Stakes.

Trained in Norway by Annike Bye Hansen, Takeko travelled smoothly under Dettori to record a comfortable success in the Listed event, with the William Haggas-trained Good Gracious running on for second under Hollie Doyle.

Dettori was third on 95-40 favourite Let’s Go Crazy in the other Listed event on the card, the Bro Park Sprint, which went to the Doyle-ridden Washington Heights.

The Kevin Ryan-trained three-year-old was second when receiving 6lb from subsequent dual Group 1 winner Shaquille at Newmarket in May and had placed in three big-field handicaps since.

Ryan’s son and assistant Adam was at the Scandinavian track to enjoy the Hambleton Racing-owned gelding's first win of the season.

Washington Heights: winner of the Bro Park Sprint under Hollie Doyle Credit: Steven Cargill

He said: “All fairness goes to Simon Turner, who runs Hambleton Racing. They’ve supported this meeting and had success out here before. He came up with the idea and thankfully it’s paid off. The horse is so tough and genuine, he deserved to win one like that.

“He’s been a bit unfortunate this year. He bumped into Shaquille at the start of the year and you’ve seen what he’s gone on to do. He’s had his day in the sun today. Thankfully we had a few owners out here as well who enjoyed it.

“He’s been at the top table in these handicaps all year, so I’m sure there’s more races in him.”

Hambleton Racing and Doyle were denied a double when Outbox was second to the Madeleine Smith-trained and ridden Espen Hill in the Group 3 Stockholm Cup.

As well as saddling the second in the feature contest, Outbox’s trainer Archie Watson also had the odds-on Throne Hall overturned in the opening 2m3f hurdle.

Read more:

'She’s backing up tremendously' - in-form Yorkindness continues hot streak in feature handicap

'He wasn't out of it' - no end of drama as Visionarian takes advantage of Saint Sam's capsize

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.