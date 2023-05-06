'She's 10lb better in these conditions' - Shoemark delighted as Vadream claims Palace House riches

Kieran Shoemark boosted his big-race CV when coming from well off the pace to register a second black type win of the season on Vadream in the Group 3 Howden Palace House Stakes.

The only mare in the line-up was dropping to to the minimum trip for the first time but the rain that turned the ground soft just before post time helped her stamina come into play.

Trainer Charlie Fellowes thought Vadream was a big price on Saturday morning at double figure odds but her price had contracted to 7-1 by flagfall.

Shoemark said: "I always knew she was going to come good up the hill as six furlongs is her optimum trip. She's a 10lb better mare in these conditions and she's a very good filly. I won on her at Doncaster over six when it was heavy and it's very soft out there now, which is perfect for her."

Early win

Oisin Murphy landed the earliest possible blow in his bid to reclaim the jockeys' championship when winning the opener on 2,000 Guineas day on Teumessias Fox.

The three-time champion started the season as 5-4 second favourite with Paddy Power to reclaim his title and posted a comfortable win in the opening race on the Andrew Balding-trained chestnut.

The 1m4f handicap turned into a tussle between eventual runner-up Crystal Delight and Murphy's mount before the latter surged clear in the Dip.

Murphy said: "It's great that King Power has kept horses like this in training and it's great to ride a winner on 2,000 Guineas day. Gelding him has helped and we have learnt that he likes to have his races spaced out."

Murphy was handed a two-day ban (May 21 and 22) for causing interference.

Probe digs deep

Staffordshire dual purpose trainer Jennie Candlish registered her first ever winner on the Rowley Mile when Probe defied a high draw in the 6f heritage handicap.

The 15-2 chance came wide and late to sink Chairmanoftheboard under Kieran O'Neill.

Assistant trainer Alan O'Keefe said: "He's a straightforward horse and Jennie's done a great job getting his head right. We learnt the last time here that we probably got there a bit soon. We waited a bit longer today and the rain has helped.

"I'm really pleased as he's a proper horse and to have a winner here on 2,000 Guineas day is brilliant. We were slightly concerned about his draw beforehand but we knew he was better than his rating."

King misses out by a whisker

"Almost!" exclaimed Frankie Dettori after failing by a head to provide a royal winner on the King's Coronation day, with Saga finishing fast but not fast enough to catch King Of Conquest in the 1m1f handicap.

"He ran a super race but couldn't go when I wanted him to and William Buick just got a couple of lengths on m,e but he ran a super race," added Dettori. "I watched the whole Coronation this morning and it was pretty special."

Short of room as the race was developing, Saga was always on the back foot once King Of Conquest kicked for home and the line came too soon as far as royal supporters were concerned.

"Today the plan was always to be positive on him," said winning trainer Charlie Appleby. "I was confident with the ground and it was a great ride from William. We’ll probably step up to a mile and a quarter and take it from there."

Blue Saturday

Azure Blue took her record on the Rowley Mile to three wins from three visits with a cosy success in the Listed Ellen Chaloner Stakes.

The winner was also successful on the July course last season and Peter Appleton, who owns Azure Blue with Anne Elliott, hinted the Darley July Cup back at Newmarket could be the big target this season.

"There's a lot of improvement in her but we wanted to run today," said Appleton. "She travelled there nicely and if anything got there a little bit too soon but she loves the uphill finish. She's some horse to look at and probably a bit stronger this season."

Trained by Michael Dods, Azure Blue holds an entry in the Duke of York Stakes later this month and Appleton wasn't ruling out a trip to the Knavesmire on May 17.

He added: "We'll see how she comes out of this race. It's not out of the question but the programme is there for six furlong sprinters. If things went the right way, there's also a race at Newmarket [July Cup] in the summer. She's a nice filly."

Formerly run at Nottingham as the Kilvington Stakes, the 6f Listed contest for fillies and mares was being run for the second year at Newmarket but for the first time in honour of Ellen Chaloner, who became the first woman to be given a permit to train horses by the Jockey Club in 1886 and a year later trained a winner at Royal Ascot.

