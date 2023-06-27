'She'll be one who will keep on improving' - Philip Kirby delighted with first two-year-old winner of the season

Misemerald caused an upset in the 7½f maiden' fillies event when she lowered the colours of 4-7 favourite Shadan Joy to record a length victory.



The daughter of Zoffany had finished third on her debut at Carlisle and put that experience to good use to provide trainer Phil Kirby with his first two-year-old winner of the season.

"We thought she was nice enough, we weren't going to be hard on her this year but she shaped pleasingly on debut at Carlisle," Kirby told Racing TV. "She'd worked well a couple of times on the back of a few two-year-olds we've got at home, so I thought we'd give her a chance and thankfully she's shown up well.

"She's a very straightforward filly, she's coming along nicely and she'll be one who will keep on improving throughout the season."

Kirby, who runs a dual-purpose yard, has only four two-year-olds in training and is best known for his successes over jumps.

He added: "I thought she looked a a bit immature at home, but I suppose that was always going to be the case running around with the jumpers in the yard. It's nice for her owner Mrs [Joyce] Porter. She's been a great supporter of the yard so it's wonderful to get a winner for her."

Street's clear

Park Street defied odds of 40-1 when coming clear in the final stages of the 7½f handicap under Phil Dennis. Held up in last early, the Tina Jackson-trained gelding benefited from a strong early pace, nipping up the inside rail late on to notch a second career success.

