Sharjah lands the first blow for Willie Mullins in crucial Saturday for the trainers' title race

Willie Mullins moved back to the top of the jump trainers' championship after landing the £50,000 novice handicap chase with Sharjah .

Rich and Susannah Ricci's 11-year-old has won six Grade 1 hurdles over two miles but defied 12st on his first try at three miles here.

"He's been a good servant and Rich Ricci said whatever horse we have, give it your best shot," Mullins said. "I have to thank him and Susannah for this first winner at Ayr.

"I said to David Casey enter anything that's qualified for everything and we're here. Coming back to a handicap he found travelling much easier than the pace of Grade 1s. It was like a bit of work for him going handicap pace. That was a big help."

Reflecting on the title battle, he said: "It gives a bit of sparkle to the end of the season, with the jockeys' championship in Ireland and the trainers' championship in England you need things like that to create a bit of atmosphere and bring people racing and have racing go outside the sports pages so I'm delighted to be helping out.

"I'm getting a huge amount of support from a lot of my owners – they're telling me if I find a race for their horse to run them – and goodwill from the English, Scottish and hopefully Welsh crowds.

"I can enjoy it because of the support I'm getting from my owners. There might be bigger prizes at home at Punchestown but they're willing to sacrifice it. That's tremendous and I thank them for it."

Oscar sees off the big boys

Willie, Dan and Paul who? Ann Hamilton has made a habit of upstaging the bigger names and she did it again on a potentially pivotal day in the race for the trainers' title.

She has just a handful of horses in her Northumberland yard but she got the better of championship-chasing trio Mullins, Skelton and Nicholls in the opening £50,000 2m chase.

Tommy's Oscar wins his 12th race under rules Credit: John Grossick

Tommy's Oscar , owned by her husband Ian, took his earnings past £250,000 as he defied topweight to land the 12th win of his career under rules with a two-and-a-half-length success under Danny McMenamin.

Ian Hamilton said: "It's quite an occasion, beating all these top horses from the south and Ireland. It was a great performance.

"Last time at Doncaster he jumped to the right too much. We knew he would go well because he's fresh again.

"Everywhere we go he has 12st but he carries it very well, it's amazing how he does because he's a light-framed horse."

Victory was a reward for the individual care and attention the Hamiltons give the horses, even if that means extra time on the roads travelling home and back again between the two days of racing here.

"My wife made me drive 725 miles because he just doesn't settle if we stop overnight," Hamilton said.

