Robert Cowell continues bright beginning to 2024 as Ziggy's Missile is on target in feature

Robert Cowell's positive start to 2024 continued when Ziggy's Missile impressed in the 5f handicap.

Worth £16,000, the card's feature was won smoothly by the Middleham Park sprinter, who was ridden by Silvestre de Sousa.

The jockey has wasted little time making an impact since returning from a lengthy suspension, while Cowell, who trains near Newmarket, has also been among the winners.

Ziggy's Missile was his sixth of the year from just 24 runners and was among the horses snapped by racecourse photographer Tony Knapton, who was celebrating his 30th anniversary working at the track.

Osborne delight

The mile handicap was won by Eccentric , whose jockey Saffie Osborne was in action at Meydan on the Dubai World Cup card on Saturday, but showed no signs of jetlag when steering the gelding, trained in Lambourn by her father Jamie, to his first victory.

Emaraaty Ana, the jockey's Middle East mount, ran with credit to finish seventh in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint, but Eccentric made no mistake under Osborne, who had her best campaign last term.

She was out of luck on her other ride on the card as Hashtagmetoo came fifth in the 1m3f handicap won by Irish raider Steps In The Sand .

Johnston joy

Charlie Johnston registered his first juvenile winner of the year when Deal Maker struck in the 5f fillies' novice.

She runs in the colours of Chelsea vice-president Alan Spence, who also bred her, while Johnston completed a double thanks to Attila The Honey in the 1m4f handicap.

