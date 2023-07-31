Ten lengths clear after three furlongs and 25 ahead at halfway: how Tom Marquand stole the Goodwood Cup on Quickthorn

Tom Marquand admitted there was no master plan to his ride on Quickthorn – he employed similar tactics successfully in last year’s Lonsdale Cup – but he quite rightly earned plaudits for the front-running success.

Quickthorn did not blast away from the stalls, leading a packed field by no more than two lengths after the first furlong run in 16.92 seconds according to Course Track Limited's sectionals shown on ITV. It was in the next three furlongs where clear daylight was built between the front-runner and his rivals.

Quickthorn (right): leads a packed field after the first furlong in the Goodwood Cup Credit: Racing TV

The Hughie Morrison-trained stayer was five lengths clear of Coltrane after a second furlong on the downhill run in 12.33 seconds, a time only marginally quicker than his next two furlongs going into the right-hand turn, where his lead had comfortably doubled.

Quickthorn had soon asserted by close to ten lengths after three furlongs

His advantage had built to “possibly 15 lengths” according to ITV commentator Richard Hoiles after six furlongs, with Quickthorn quickening on the approach to the bends, and by the halfway point – a downhill run under the trees in the back straight – he was more than 20 lengths in front.

Quickthorn (right): was around 20 lengths clear by the halfway point Credit: Racing TV

An uphill run followed before the turn into the home straight but the lead remained 20 to 25 lengths with Coltrane leading the peloton and Marquand starting to urge his mount for more as the grandstand came in sight.

Quickthorn enters the straight as the chasing pack begin to make their move Credit: Racing TV

The chasing pack made some ground in the first furlong of the home straight – the gap was down to around 15 lengths – and with three furlongs to run, Oisin Murphy appeared fairly confident aboard Coltrane. Last year’s St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov similarly travelled quite well on the outside but the trouble was they still had at the very least ten lengths to find on Quickthorn.

By the cutaway at the two-furlong pole, all of the chasing pack were under pressure. Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami was in the clear but there were no signs of the long-time leader stopping.

Quickthorn kept finding for Marquand and the chasing pack were all under pressure at the two-furlong pole Credit: Racing TV

Quickthorn, quite understandably, was tiring near the finish, with his final three furlongs run in 12.48 seconds, 12.97 seconds and 13.82 seconds, but his rivals were not finishing with a flourish.

At the half-furlong pole, it became clear his lead was unassailable. Emily Dickinson kept on best of the rest to deny Coltrane for second yet Quickthorn was simply not for catching. The winning margin was six lengths. It's unlikely he will be given as much leeway next time.

The chasing pack close in but not quickly enough as Quickthorn wins by six lengths Credit: Racing TV

What was said on ITV

Tom Marquand: "I've had a bit of fun on him before on big days and he just loves bowling away and putting everyone else to the sword. It was a magnificent performance. It's plain and simple what we are going to do on him and it's testament to him that they still couldn't stop him. He's a hell of a lot of fun. We knew what he could do and you know he's going to be there for you in a fight, but he didn't even need to do that today."

Hughie Morrison: "Winning like he did at York last year was no fluke and he proved it today. Tom got the sectionals spot on and you have to say what a horse he is. We don't have a huge amount of horses and it's great to bring them on and reach their zenith in races like this."

Megan Nicholls: “You’re riding your horse in behind to get home best and give your horse the best chance, but equally they may not have felt the gallop Quickthorn was going was sustainable over this trip. They tried to ride their own race, but unfortunately this time, they were unable to catch him. It just proves what an impressive performance it was by Quickthorn, to go such a relentless gallop the whole way.”

Jason Weaver: “Tom opened up a mammoth lead up the hill. Quickthorn covers so much ground – his average stride length is enormous – and when you get away like that early on you’re hard to peg back.”

